Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,047,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,621,000 after purchasing an additional 62,748 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 844,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 743,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after acquiring an additional 211,099 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SKY opened at $94.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.57. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $97.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Insider Activity

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $627.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $456,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,874 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $256,993.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,780.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $456,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,636 shares of company stock worth $14,582,253. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

