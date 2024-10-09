Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Price Performance

DORM opened at $108.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.75. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $119.28.

Insider Activity

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $502.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $3,197,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,024 shares in the company, valued at $108,316,697.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $3,197,575.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,316,697.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $1,873,075.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 888,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,572,856.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,028 shares of company stock worth $6,001,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, June 14th. CJS Securities started coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

