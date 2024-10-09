Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $637,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 185,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 77,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

