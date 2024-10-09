Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 223,100 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 68.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 298.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 305.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KW. StockNews.com cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 59.78%. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.