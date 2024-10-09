Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Northland Securities

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

AVNW stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aviat Networks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 380,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 163,365 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 155,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

