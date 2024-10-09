Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $648,000 Stock Position in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,856 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ACNB were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACNB by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ACNB by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACNB by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51. ACNB Co. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.48. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACNB Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. ACNB’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACNB shares. Hovde Group raised shares of ACNB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

