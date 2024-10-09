Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 31,415 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,415 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Oportun Financial worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,820,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oportun Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 813,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 82,146 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oportun Financial by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

OPRT stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. Oportun Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.12 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Singular Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oportun Financial

About Oportun Financial

(Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.