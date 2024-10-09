Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $29,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,506.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,506.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $71,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,520.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,686 shares of company stock valued at $395,507 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $126.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.94 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.80%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.94%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

See Also

