Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CALF opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

