Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 27,600 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $186,203.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,334.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $186,203.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,334.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $187,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,553.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.99 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.96%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

