Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 83,500 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 83,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPXS stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $18.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

