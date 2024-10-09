LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 423,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in LiveOne were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in LiveOne by 740.0% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LiveOne by 588.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 172,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LiveOne during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne Price Performance

LiveOne stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.54. LiveOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LiveOne ( NASDAQ:LVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of LiveOne from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

LiveOne Profile

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

