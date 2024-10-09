Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 547,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Yatra Online were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Gerber LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Yatra Online Stock Performance
Shares of YTRA stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Yatra Online, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $105.02 million, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yatra Online
Yatra Online Profile
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yatra Online
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.