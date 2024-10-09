Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 547,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Yatra Online were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Gerber LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online Stock Performance

Shares of YTRA stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Yatra Online, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $105.02 million, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yatra Online ( NASDAQ:YTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.72 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Yatra Online Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

