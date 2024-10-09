Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IBKR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.11.

Shares of IBKR opened at $147.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.33. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $149.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

