Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Flexible Solutions International were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE FSI opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flexible Solutions International

(Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.