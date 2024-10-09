Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.67.

NYSE:ICE opened at $162.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.32 and a 200 day moving average of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $164.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,909.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,909.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,309. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,197.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 336,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 67,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

