Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,978,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 199.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,981,000 after purchasing an additional 372,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,103,000 after purchasing an additional 343,903 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,917,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,721,000 after buying an additional 156,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $13,852,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.11. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,592.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,592.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $750,293.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,296.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,421. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.