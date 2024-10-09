Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 104.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,564,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 155,251 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 245.5% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 856,386 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 26.2% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 469,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 97,320 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 247,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 199,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSE stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.02 million, a P/E ratio of 159.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

