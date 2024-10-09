Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 732,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 53,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 14.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 10.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its position in Caledonia Mining by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 170,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.92 million, a P/E ratio of 223.71 and a beta of 0.72. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 7.07%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

