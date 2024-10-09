Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 6,300 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

DSI stock opened at $108.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.68. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $109.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

