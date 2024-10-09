Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,732 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.10% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YMAB. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $556,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $630.22 million, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $389,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,822.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $389,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,822.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,100. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

