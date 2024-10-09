Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 23,245 Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Astec Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

ASTE stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.78 million, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

