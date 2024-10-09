Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 361,471 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.07% of Accolade worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Accolade by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,804,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,351,000 after buying an additional 297,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the second quarter valued at about $1,229,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Accolade by 102.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,044 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Accolade by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of ACCD opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $323.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.99. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Accolade had a negative net margin of 20.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Accolade from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

