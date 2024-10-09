82,900 Shares in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Delcath Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,561 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Delcath Systems by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,202,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 225,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 161,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.78. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 474.22% and a negative return on equity of 312.48%. The business had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCTH. StockNews.com raised Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

