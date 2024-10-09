Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Hennessy Advisors worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Performance

HNNA opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 17.39, a quick ratio of 17.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 22.53%.

Hennessy Advisors Dividend Announcement

About Hennessy Advisors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.88%.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

