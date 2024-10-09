Envista (NYSE:NVST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NVST. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Envista from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. Envista has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.88 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 52.25%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Envista will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Envista

In other news, CFO Eric D. Hammes acquired 24,532 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $400,607.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,532 shares in the company, valued at $400,607.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Envista by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,308,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,247,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Envista by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 90,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 1,953.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 860,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,709,000 after purchasing an additional 818,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 231,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Articles

