Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.49) target price on the oil production company’s stock.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance

LON GKP opened at GBX 135.27 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.61. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52-week low of GBX 88.75 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 155.94 ($2.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £293.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4,443.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16,666.67%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

