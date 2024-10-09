OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $52.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities upped their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.50.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. OneMain has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $54.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,560,546.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,362. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 43.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 557.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

