Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.14) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Brooks Macdonald Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON BRK opened at GBX 1,850 ($24.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £296.93 million, a PE ratio of 4,743.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,940.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,939.12. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,559.50 ($20.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.14).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $29.00. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

