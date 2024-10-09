Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Angling Direct (LON:ANG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 57 ($0.75) price target on the stock.

Angling Direct Stock Down 2.2 %

Angling Direct stock opened at GBX 37.15 ($0.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,900.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.48. Angling Direct has a one year low of GBX 31.04 ($0.41) and a one year high of GBX 45 ($0.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.53.

About Angling Direct

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, buckets and riddles, carp essentials, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

