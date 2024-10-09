Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Angling Direct (LON:ANG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 57 ($0.75) price target on the stock.
Angling Direct Stock Down 2.2 %
Angling Direct stock opened at GBX 37.15 ($0.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,900.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.48. Angling Direct has a one year low of GBX 31.04 ($0.41) and a one year high of GBX 45 ($0.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.53.
About Angling Direct
