Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Given New GBX 560 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($8.11) to GBX 560 ($7.33) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:IPX opened at GBX 396.63 ($5.19) on Tuesday. Impax Asset Management Group has a one year low of GBX 347 ($4.54) and a one year high of GBX 575 ($7.53). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 377.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 416.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of £507.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,276.00, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, insider Lyle Logan acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £48,840 ($63,918.34). In other news, insider Lyle Logan purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £48,840 ($63,918.34). Also, insider Ian Simm sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.78), for a total value of £9,490 ($12,419.84). 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

