MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MBX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

MBX opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. MBX Biosciences has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,552,774 shares in the company, valued at $72,844,384. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward T. Mathers bought 500,000 shares of MBX Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,614,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,831,776. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier acquired 625,000 shares of MBX Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,552,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,844,384. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

