Waters (NYSE:WAT) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $415.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $355.00.

WAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Partners raised shares of Waters from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $335.64.

Get Waters alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WAT

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $358.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.95. Waters has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 190.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.