Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and traded as high as $14.71. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 7,587 shares changing hands.

Potomac Bancshares Trading Down 5.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.12.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Announces Dividend

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Potomac Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

