Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $7.23. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 750 shares.
Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 2.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.05 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
