Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $7.23. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 750 shares.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.05 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

About Innergex Renewable Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.17%.

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.