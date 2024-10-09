Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Samsara from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.33.

NYSE IOT opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.52. Samsara has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $50.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Samsara’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Samsara news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $14,894,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $14,894,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $357,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 465,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,608,892.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,940,034 shares of company stock worth $81,749,167 in the last 90 days. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 104.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Samsara during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

