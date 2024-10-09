JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

MBX Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MBX opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. MBX Biosciences has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $26.19.

Insider Activity at MBX Biosciences

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,552,774 shares in the company, valued at $72,844,384. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward T. Mathers bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,614,486 shares in the company, valued at $57,831,776. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier bought 625,000 shares of MBX Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,552,774 shares in the company, valued at $72,844,384. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

MBX Biosciences Company Profile

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

