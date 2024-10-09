Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and traded as high as $16.85. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 2,401 shares changing hands.

Gibson Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 1.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

