CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRWD. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Westpark Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HSBC raised shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $325.44.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.1 %

CRWD stock opened at $293.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $170.17 and a one year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.