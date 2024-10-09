Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and traded as high as $26.55. Kenon shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 2,674 shares trading hands.
Kenon Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon
About Kenon
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
