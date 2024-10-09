Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a sector perform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Cloudflare Stock Up 1.6 %

NET stock opened at $81.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of -154.30 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,187,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,284,303.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $976,114.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,632,356.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,428 shares of company stock valued at $30,112,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,396 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,548,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,265,000 after buying an additional 855,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after buying an additional 740,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,685,000 after acquiring an additional 584,566 shares during the period. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $37,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

