Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DT. Barclays raised Dynatrace from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.25.

Dynatrace stock opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 102.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,185.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,426 shares of company stock worth $3,804,069. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

