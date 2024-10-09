BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.38 and traded as high as C$3.60. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.59, with a volume of 82,238 shares.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.90. The stock has a market cap of C$314.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.47.
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.