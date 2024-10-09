Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and traded as high as $44.25. Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN shares last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 200 shares.
Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN Trading Up 1.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.