Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 150.82 ($1.97) and traded as high as GBX 155.45 ($2.03). Edinburgh Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 155.40 ($2.03), with a volume of 829,550 shares trading hands.

Edinburgh Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 150.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 147.72. The company has a market cap of £582.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -706.36 and a beta of 0.78.

About Edinburgh Worldwide

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

