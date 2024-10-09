Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.70 and traded as high as C$17.55. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$17.55, with a volume of 600 shares traded.
Transcontinental Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.98.
About Transcontinental
Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Transcontinental
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.