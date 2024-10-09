True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.04 and traded as high as C$12.76. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$12.37, with a volume of 16,379 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

About True North Commercial REIT

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$178.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.53.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

