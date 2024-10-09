TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 563.50 ($7.37) and traded as high as GBX 588.50 ($7.70). TUI shares last traded at GBX 563.50 ($7.37), with a volume of 265,195 shares traded.

TUI Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 318.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 563.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 576.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.92, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

TUI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.