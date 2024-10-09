TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 563.50 ($7.37) and traded as high as GBX 588.50 ($7.70). TUI shares last traded at GBX 563.50 ($7.37), with a volume of 265,195 shares traded.
TUI Stock Down 3.5 %
The firm has a market cap of £2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 318.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 563.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 576.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.92, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
TUI Company Profile
TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.
