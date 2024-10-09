Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and traded as high as $45.12. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF shares last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 9,640 shares traded.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF ( NASDAQ:PXI Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

