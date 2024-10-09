Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.69 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 102.80 ($1.35). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.33), with a volume of 84,621 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Epwin Group Stock Performance

Epwin Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of £143.39 million, a PE ratio of 1,691.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.

